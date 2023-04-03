Luxury shopping service, The Style Unit, offers rare pieces, personalized styling

The Style Unit (TSU), a Canadian-based luxury shopping service, is gaining popularity for its personalized styling, wardrobe consultancy, and hard-to-find luxury pieces. TSU started in 2014 and expanded its services to luxury shopping in 2020, making it one of the most used shopping services in Canada. The company’s team of shoppers, stylists, and wardrobe consultants are knowledgeable, friendly, and always ready to help.

One of the reasons behind TSU’s success is its unique approach to luxury shopping. The company works with sales associates at different luxury brands and department stores to provide clients with access to rare luxury pieces and exclusive private sales. This sets TSU apart from other luxury shopping services and has helped the company build a loyal customer base.

“Our focus is on hard-to-find luxury pieces and private sales. We work with sales associates to give our clients.