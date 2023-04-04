Luke Shaw signs new four-year contract at Man United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has signed a long-term contract extension at Old Trafford, the club announced on Tuesday.

The England international put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until June 2027.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw told the club’s website. “I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more.

“There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”