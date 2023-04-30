LP to FG, APC, ‘You’ve murdered sleep by rigging the 2023 elections’

says Lai Mohammed’s propaganda trip to US, a waste of public funds



John Alechenu, Abuja





The Labour Party has declared that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government “murdered sleep” by allegedly rigging the 2023 general elections.



Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Sunday .



The party also come down hard on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his attempt to echo President Muhammadu Buhari’s thoughts on the outcome of the 2023 general elections.



It equally accused the Minister of “wasting scarce public funds junketing around the United States and the United Kingdom” in futile attempt to whitewash the disasterous 8 year rule of the outgoing Buhari administration.



Ifoh said, “ We just want the honourable Minister to know that by rigging the 2023 general election, himself, his party, All Progressives Congress and the leader of the party, President Buhari have murdered sleep and they do not deserve peace.



The LP Spokesman explained that it was appalling that the Minister choose to progress in the error laden prognosis of his employer, President Muhammadu Buhari about the outcome of the 2023 general elections.



He said, “ A few days after President Muhammadu Buhari made that heavily flawed and erroneous remarks on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election claiming that opposition parties lost the presidential election due to their “overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves”, it is hearth-wrenching to hear the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, still progressing with that warped, illogical and incongruous concept.



“We would rather not join issues with a man who is famous for constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians.



“ His ill-fated and hugely failed trip to United Kingdom and United States where he attempted to redeem the grossly battered democratic credentials of this present administration; spending millions of tax payers money to defend an indefensible action is yet another tragedy of President Buhari’s 8 years leadership.



“It is only the blind that will continue to insist that the 2023 presidential election which was massively rigged was free, fair and credible.



“As we have said earlier, the opposition political parties allegedly lost the election because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC jettisoned the electoral act, having not uploaded the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and in so doing, created room for riggers to have a field day.



“The election witnessed unprecedented magnitude of violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of result from the collation centres using thugs, security agencies, which included police, army amongst others.



“All these issues and a lot more were captured, well documented and have been taken to the appeal tribunal and the matters are on going. Mr. Lai Mohammed need not preempt the tribunal as his actions are contemptuous and could be used against him.”