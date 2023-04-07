LP reverses suspension of National Publicity Secretary, Youth Leader 

reinstates sacked Ogun, Rivers Exco, others

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) led by the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South) Lamidi Apapa has reversed the suspension of the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abayomi Arabambi and its National Youth Leader, Eragbe Anslem.

The party also reinstated the elected Executive Council members from Ogun, Rivers as well as Gombe States, and subsequently dissolved the Engr. Jagun Lukman led Caretaker committee in Ogun State

These decisions took place during the NWC emergency meeting of the party, held in Abuja on Thursday, with Chief Lamidi Apapa presiding as the acting National Chairman of the party following an Abuja Court ruling that restrained Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.



Apapa emerged as the acting National Chairman of the party while Saleh Lawan is the acting National Secretary.



According to Apapa, Abure and the three others must vacate the order of the Federal High Court restraining them before further action can be taken on the leadership of the party.



A release signed by Abayomi Arabambi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said “apart from the reversal of the illegal suspension and the immediate reinstatement of the democratically elected Ogun states Executives Council members, the National Working Committee, also lifts the suspension and reinstatement of other states Executives Council members of Rivers State and Gombe States”.



“NWC also directed the dissolution of Lagos State Caretaker Executive Committee and suspended the planned Lagos State Congresses with immediate effect”.