LP, PRP candidates hail Adefarati’s Appeal Court victory validating his nomination

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Candidates of the Labour Party (LP) for Akoko South West and Akoko South East Federal Constituency in the last February 25 election, Hon. Adeyeri Stephen and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Mrs Aregbeaola Bukola Nifemi, have applauded the Court of Appeal’s verdict which validated the nomination of Adegboyega Adefarati, as the validly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyeri in a statement applauded the court for its unbiased standpoint which validated the nomination of Adefarati as the validly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP candidate said that despite party differences, offering the olive branch to all and sundry was part of his inveterate hallmark, adding that the magnanimity of the Reps-Elect, coupled with his spotless political style has undoubtedly earned him victory in the temple of justice.

He described the court ruling as a victory for democracy and the people of Akoko South West and Akoko South East Federal Constituency.

The statement partly read, “Today’s judgement of the Appeal Court has finally laid to rest all disputes and controversies regarding his nomination in the All Progressives Congress.

“This is indeed a victory for democracy and the good people of the Federal Constituency who are yearning for true democracy.”

“This is a clarion call to serve. However, stepping into a new position is an exciting feat, and I’m delighted you have this opportunity. Knowing you, you’ll shine more in this new role than you already do. Congratulations once again.”

Also, the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples’ Redemption Party, Mrs Aregbeaola Bukola Nifemi, has congratulated Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, over his victory at the Appeal court as the authentic winner of the just concluded House of Reps election held on 18th February, 2023.

Hon Nifemi compared Gboyega Adefarati’s scenario with that of King David in the bible saying” David was destined among his siblings to rule not minding the age, stature and prophetic utterances hence became king of Israel.“

”It is a known fact that God has destined and ordained you which no man can upturn.”

”l am extremely happy for you over this victorious and remarkable victory from the court of appeal who uphold your candidacy.”

Nifemi Aregbesola, therefore, prayed to God to grant him wisdom in paddling the canoe of Akoko South East and South West.