LP leadership in Imo: There is order maintaining status quo — Lead counsel

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The lead counsel to the Imo state caretaker committee of the Labour party, LP, Greg Anyanwu, on Friday, said there was a court order for the maintenance of the status quo in favour of the state caretaker committee under Festus Onyekwulisi.

Anyanwu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the leadership crisis in the party.

He said three plaintiffs took the caretaker committee of Onyekwulisi among others to court claiming that they are the authentic leadership of the party in Imo.

But in explaining so far the legal tussle, Anyanwu said: “The motion exparte filed by the plaintiffs was not granted. The court said the application requires the appearance of the defendants to be heard. On that same day, the court ordered the maintenance of the status quo and there is no order restraining the 4th defendant from carrying out their function. It includes conducting ad-hoc delegate congress, revalidation of membership of the party, and others.

“In summary, the court has given the order for the maintenance of the status quo. It can’t be interpreted in favour of one who is an interloper who is trespassing. They are intruding and falsely claiming what they are not. On the 18 of April 2023, we will go back to the court to adopt what we have presented.

“We are asking the court to strike out their suit for being an interloper. They are intruding. There is nothing that shows they are members of the party. They said they are fronting and representing the state executive committee a name that is not in existence among the organs of the labour party.”

“The status quo under the circumstance of this case is in favour of the Festus Onyekwulisi who was appointed and inaugurated by the national leadership of the labour party. I say this because the plaintiffs in no way show that there was anything like a state executive committee or when they were appointed by the party.

“As much as the matter in court continues, anybody who constitutes himself as having been constituted the person is on a journey of deceiving himself. We have notified INEC of the sustenance of the order of the status quo and INEC has acknowledged it. We have notified the Police and others of this order, the lawyer said.