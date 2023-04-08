LP Crisis: We’re not responsible for your troubles — APC tells Peter Obi

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Labour Party LP and its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to focus their attention on cleaning the mess in the opposition party and not seek to drag it in.

APC in a statement by its spokesman, Felix Morka on Saturday said it was not responsible for the crisis in the LP and that it also has no hand in allegations of trying to force Obi into exile.

“With legs deep in quicksand, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party LP, Julius Abure, clawing desperately in search of firmer ground, baselessly blames the All Progressives Congress APC for his sinking and dysfunctional Party. In his irrational outburst, Mr. Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party”, said Morka.

He said the total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr. Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated it of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis.

“He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr. Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.

“The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Mr Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party.

“To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party.

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad of woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration”, the APC added.