Lord’s Chosen Church does not request money for online services, says Muoka

The Pastor of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, known as chosen, Lazarus Muoka, says the church does not demand money from the people in rendering online services.

Muoka, aware of how tricksters use various online platforms to dupe people, made the clarifications on Tuesday during the church’s workers’ meeting held at its Ijesha Lagos headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the session was to streamline the organisation’s operations.

Muoka asked the public to be wary of those that might use his picture, name, logo or any item associated with the church to obtain monetary rewards from them.

The Gospel preacher said that information has been making the rounds that some persons were using his name and the church’s paraphernalia to wrongfully obtain money from people to perform miracles for them.

He said that he does not collect money to render services to people and the church is not party to such.

He called on the public to disregard anyone asking them to make donations for church projects online or any other platform in whatever means that such an appeal was not from the church or himself.

“If there is any need to raise funds for church works, it has to do here in the headquarters not online.

“Therefore, don’t pay heed to anyone asking you to make payment for chosen online scammers are lurking to see whom to swindle,” he said.