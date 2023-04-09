Liverpool vs Arsenal: We must perform ’emotionally’ – Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his team to perform ’emotionally’ and prove they have improved when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Gunners sit at the summit of the Premier League table with five points separating them with second-placed and season-long chaser, Manchester City.

The league leaders head into the game with a woeful record at Anfield as the last time they scooped all three points at the ground was back in 2012.

Knowing how important, at this stage of the season, amassing all possible points is to their contention for the EPL title, Arteta insisted his side must do the right things at each moment to get away with the results they want.

He acknowledged the ill-luck they have faced in Anfield over the years, adding that Sunday presents another opportunity to rewrite history.

He said, “Yes, and that’s what we have to prove on Sunday – to be able to go there and perform emotionally, be [tactically] sound and do the right thing that we have to do in each moment to get away with the result that we want.

“That they are a great team, managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it really difficult for us, for any opponent, as it is when to come to the Emirates. You know, it’s very, very difficult, so we know that, and the opportunity is ahead of us there on Sunday to do something that we have done in the last two or three years, to win in places that the team didn’t do for many, many years.”