Life not valuable in Nigeria, Kaduna – Diaspora group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Southern Kaduna People in Diaspora( SOKAPDA) has reacted to the incessant attacks by terrorists on their people in Kaduna State; and alleged that human lives seem to have little or no value in Nigeria in general and Kaduna State in particular.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President:, Mr. Casimir P Biriyok, Southern Kaduna People in Diaspora (SOKAPDA) Europe and the Secretary,Dr Janet Nale issued to journalists in Kaduna on Friday night.

The statement reads in part: “We condemn the recent mayhem which occurred last Saturday, 15th April, 2023, resulting in the loss of 33 lives and injuries to innocent citizens in Runji village located in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This unprovoked attack occurred barely 4 months after the mass murder of 38 harmless villagers in Malagum, Kamuru–Ikulu and Abun (Broni Prono) also in Southern Kaduna on the 18th of December, 2022. A month ago, 17 lives were lost, while an untold number of innocent persons were injured in Ungwan Wakili and other villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State.

“We the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna represented by SOKAPDA in Europe find it incomprehensible that human lives seem to have little or no value in Nigeria in general and Kaduna State in particular. These attacks are obviously calculated to inflict maximum damage without any consideration for the young, elderly, or women. Those who masterminded the dastardly act sought to execute a scorched earth policy aimed at total extermination of a people.

“Unfortunately, the real tragedy is that there is no empathy with the dispossessed by the political leadership of the state, as no prominent politician either in the legislature or the executive has made an attempt to visit the violence-prone areas to condole those deprived of lives and limbs, and lack the means to replace damaged shelters.

“The political class is asleep, only to awake when they need votes to remain in office. The elected representatives at both the state and federal level ought to be foremost in the search for solutions to the mayhem depleting Southern Kaduna population. After all, those ravaged by the violence supplied the votes the elected representatives needed to be in office, after promising to represent their interests.

“It appears to us in the diaspora that these innocent souls are on their own. If we may ask, who will speak for them? We expect that retired military personnel of Southern Kaduna extraction would rally support for the vulnerable people of Southern Kaduna by providing the basic skills for self defence, but they are silent.

“We also have hoped that the Association of Southern Kaduna Lawyers would be in court challenging the unwillingness of the state and federal governments to positively respond to the cries of our people for respite from incessant attacks by both miscreants and political marauders, but their voices are silent too.

“How about the Association of Southern Kaduna Doctors, Nurses and Journalists? Why are they not lending their voices to seeking succour for the innocent victims in their midst?

“How about the Association of Southern Kaduna women fellowships? Can’t they speak for the innocents being killed?

“The people of Southern Kaduna have professors, past and serving ministers and other political office holders; yet their voices are not being heard advocating for the security of their kinsmen.

“The innocents have heard the voices of some people and we know who they are. They should keep on with their good works.

Yes, we’ve heard the voice of people like Senator Shehu Sani, who tweeted on 17th April, 2023 and said:

“The mass burial of 33 people in Southern Kaduna as a result of Saturday’s terrorist attacks tells the story of a neglected & discriminated people, living at the mercy of mass murderers & facing extinction in their ancestral land. What else is a priority when human lives are not?”

“We’ve also heard the voice of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Bishop Jacob Kwashi.”

Yes, we’ve heard the voices of Journalist Hang Out, Channel News, Arise News, the Social Media, etc., who have dedicated programmes and their time on Southern Kaduna’s killings over the years. Thank you for exposing these atrocities to the world.

“Yes, we’ve heard the voices and stories of Southern Kaduna People in Diaspora (SOKAPDA) Europe and Southern Kaduna People in Diaspora (SOKAD) USA, who have done so much for the innocents.

“It is on record that nobody as far as we know, has taken any responsibility for possible negligence or dereliction of duty and took a step to resign to demonstrate they hold human lives sacred. The only conclusion one can draw is that those responsible for our security are either negligent or possibly part of the problem.”

The statement expressed sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives during the killings.