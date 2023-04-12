LG Administration, critical to nation’s democracy – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday said local government administration remained an integral part of the nation’s democracy in view of its pivotal role in grassroots development.

Okowa stated this while inaugurating some projects, including Legislative Complex, at Oshimili South Local Government Council, Asaba, built by the Chairman of the Council, Dr Kelvin Ezenyili.

He said that laws made by the local government legislative arms were necessary for the growth and development of communities, adding that his administration had continued to collaborate with local government councils for the development of the state.

“The legislative arm is very important in any democracy. Unfortunately, our democracy is still growing as a nation.

“But, I believe that with this edifice that is here, the legislators will know that they have a role in the local government council. And, I hope that the by-laws that they would pass, coupled with other functions, would enable Oshimili South to grow beyond what we have at the moment.

“As the local government council that hosts the seat of power, the council has a way of collaborating with the state government, hence I had to hand over the Ogbeogonogo market to the council, even though it was built by the state.

“This is because markets are supposed to be managed by local government councils,” the governor said.

He congratulated the Council boss for executing the landmark projects and for engaging no fewer than 200 environmental marshals to ensure cleanliness of the environment in collaboration with the State Waste Management Board.

“I thank the council chairman for taking such a bold decision, especially now that many local government councils are not comfortable with their finances.

“When I listened to him talk about several other things he has engaged in, the only thing that crossed my mind is a council chairman working with the rest of the executive of the local governmen, legislative arm inclusive, that have tried to do their best in managing the scare resource available to them,” he added.

Okowa, who pointed out that Asaba as a capital territory was becoming the fastest growing in terms of developments across the nation, said “our efforts at peace-building have helped in the development of Asaba and our brothers from the South East are finding a lot of comfort here.

“We have continued to stay focused in bringing the needed development to Asaba. Just recently, beyond other developmental infrastructure, we have built the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park.

“I believe that the park is obviously bringing a lot of attraction to the city. The Film Village will soon take off as they are twin projects. For those who have not been there, they should find time to visit.

“We have also given a new look to the Dennis Osadebay University and when you find time to be there, you will appreciate better the works that are being done there.

“We thank His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien and all the chiefs in Asaba for the cooperation that they have given to us so far. This has helped in the growing rate of Asaba.

“There are still some people who believe that we have not done enough. I do not want to praise myself, but I know that I am leaving Asaba as the capital territory much better than we met it.

“I believe that what we did was the right thing. Are there things yet undone? Yes. But that is why government is a continuum. I believe that great emphasis will also be paid to Asaba, going forward.

“We should not hurriedly forget about the storm drainage which was used to tackle the flooding which used to be an issue in Asaba. I thank God that we have been able to make Asaba much more liveable.

“Government alone cannot do the development of the state capital. We need to invite our friends to invest here and add to the development of the capital territory.

“The warm environment and the friendly attitude of the indigines of Asaba, has helped attract alot of people to Asaba. So I commend them for that,” he stated.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman of the Council, Kelvin Ezenyili had said that the legislative chamber was conceived and built by the council to provide a conducive working environment for councillors in the local government.

Ezenyili added that the legislative chamber was named after Dr. Maryam Babangida in recognition of the pioneering role she played in the empowerment of rural women in the country.

According to him, apart from the Leader of the Legislative Arm, none of the councillors had an office to perform their legislative assignment as they used to sit under the tree whenever they are around.

While appreciating the developmental strides of Okowa across the the state, he expressed hope that the Legislative Chamber would enhance the operational efficiency of councillors and their support staff in the discharge of their duties.