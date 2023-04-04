Leveraging on Buhari’s approach towards peace, stability of Niger Delta Region

John Douglas

Today, Nigeria’s foremost economic region, the Niger Delta, is looking forward with expectations of tangible infrastructural and human development to boost economic growth, leveraging on relative peace and stability for almost a decade made possible by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari. Without a doubt, the outgoing president proved naysayers wrong on the perception that the region is perpetually submerged in unrest and so cannot be developed.

While it is understandable that such a pessimistic mindset was the consequence of enduring agitations by the people, for justice and equitable distribution of resources derived from their region since pre-independence, it is presently obsolete as the narrative is taking a positive outlook following President Buhari’s determination to make a difference by listening to the people, adhering to the rule of law and leading through consultation.

Although maintaining peace and stability in the oil-rich delta is dynamic and dependent on varied factors, the Buhari administration has shown that with purposeful leadership the seemingly complex problems facing the region and by extension the rest of the country could be solved. Whereas he could have beat his chest as the commander-in-chief who once led troops to liberate parts of the region, during the civil war or be contented with advice from ‘experts’ tailored to make His Excellency feel good, he decided to try a direct approach by meeting stakeholders at different levels to share ideas on how to move forward.

His decision to meet the people and hear from them was the step that opened many doors and earned him respect among the people who gradually began to see his intentions toward the region as genuine.

Beyond the public show of empathy, the president further earned trust by approving the release of a 13 percent derivation fund held by federal government since 1999, honouring a Supreme Court ruling. He could have turned a blind eye to that like his predecessors, but he showed strength in character, insisting that the right thing be done. As a matter of fact, the release of this huge fund went largely unreported for extended periods untill a critic of President Buhari, Governor Nyesome Wike, publicly thanked him for the gesture.

Notwithstanding, in 2019 when governors from the region drew his attention to the worsening fate of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, President Buhari again rose to the occasion without necessarily throwing his weight around or using force to make a point. Rather, he opened more channels of communication through which he painstakingly listened to complaints, agitations and opinions from stakeholders before deciding on the current reforms in the Commission.

At first, doubting thomases were openly skeptical of what magic the president would conjure with less than a year left to clean up a system that had become entrenched in corruption. Yet again, he did the unthinkable by ordering the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to conduct a forensic audit of the Commission with the promise to bring those found culpable to account.

This was incidentally completed and relying on recommendations of the audit report, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs set out to reposition the Commission, beginning with management retreat to bring both institutions on the same footing before going on to decisively undertake the cleansing of the Augean stable, incorporating due process, public procurement ethics and other relevant reforms to NDDC.

Today, under the keen supervision of the Ministry, NDDC is leveraging on the Buhari leadership approach of consultative and collaborative pursuit of development. It is moving away from being competitive with governments of member states towards building partnership on programmes and key development projects which is believed will fast track achievement of its core mandates and inturn sustain peace and stability in the region.