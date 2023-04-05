‘Let’s do engagement,’ Actress Omoni Oboli tells Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has urged her colleague Alexx Ekubo to find another woman, after his messy spit with his fiancé, Fancy Acholonu.

The advice came off a post Oboli made on her Instagram page on Tuesday about not having friends who are pregnant, engaged, or getting married soon.

The post reads, “My friends are useless. No pregnancies’, no engagement, no wedding.. gosh nothing.”

In response to her post, Alexx commented that he had recently gone through a “messy divorce.”

He wrote,”Bestie, but I went through a messy divorce.”

Omoni, however, didn’t seem to be buying it, and proceeded to advise him to engage another woman so they could plan his wedding for him.

She replied him saying, “You are a mess, oya e don do, find another person lets do engagement o. This time we go all the way.

“We must plan your wedding and attend it.”