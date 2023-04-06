LegalDigitalNg launched for law practitioners, others

Gavel And Scales Of Justice On Desk In Law Office

By Innocent Anaba

LegalDigitalNg.com, a new website designed to provide legal resources to the legal community in Nigeria, has been launched.

The website offers a subscription-based model for access to its comprehensive library of digital judgements, legal documents, automation tools, law practice management tools, materials for lawyers, and study guides for law students.

The founders, in a statement, said: “Our mission is to make legal resources easily accessible and available on demand for the Nigerian legal community and we have assembled a team of technology and legal research experts to deliver on our mission.

“We believe that LegalDigitalNg.com will be a game-changer for the Nigerian legal community,” said the founders.

“Our website offers a comprehensive set of digital legal tools and resources that will help lawyers and law students be more efficient, effective, and productive.”