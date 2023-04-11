Learn from Davido, Don Jazzy tells artistes

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy has advised artistes to learn from Davido in promotion of their projects.

The Marvin Records head, in a tweet, made reference to the marketing efforts of the OBO crooner towards his album despite his popularity.

Don Jazzy said Davido never felt complacent and assumed everyone will take to his album because he is ‘Davido’.

He urged musicians to emulate Davido’s marketing strategy, adding that it won’t diminish their reputation.

“Dear artists hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn’t form oh I’m OBO so everybody will cop my shit,” he wrote.

Davido recently released ‘Timeless’, his fourth album which featured 17 tracks.

The singer collaborated with various artistes such as Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others.

Tracks in the project include ‘Over Dem’, ‘In the Garden, ‘Godfather,’ ‘Feel,’ ‘Unavailable’, ‘Kante’, ‘Bop’, ‘E Pain Me’, ‘Away,’ ‘Precision’, and ‘Na Money.’