Leadway Assurance leads in premium income with N100bn

Leadway

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has become the first Nigerian insurance company to cross the N100 billion premium income mark in the Nigeria’s insurance sector, recording a total premium collection of N104.4 billion for the 2022 financial year.

Speaking at the company’s 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said that the total premium collection is made up of Gross Written Premium of N92.5 billion, Savings & Investment of N10.8 billion and another N1.1 billion from its Ivorien Insurance subsidiary.

Hassan-Odukale stated that the company also remains the leader in its claims payment of N57.5 billion making it the largest claim payer in the industry consistently in the last seven years, thereby showcasing the benefits of insurance as an intervening tool in preventing financial losses.

The company also consolidated its financial strength in the year under review having recorded an increase in its total asset base from N502 billion in 2021 to N535 billion in 2022, while Risk Premium significantly rose from N71 billion in the previous year to N93 billion in the year under review. Consequently, the group recorded a 26 per cent increase in total premium from N83 billion in 2021 to N104.4 billion in 2022 with the growth attributed to the business’s ability to acquire new businesses for Group Life and its capacity to renew existing businesses.

Hassan-Odukale emphasised the company’s resolute commitment to prompt claims payment to its esteemed policyholders despite the uncertainties and complexities surrounding the economic realities in the country and across the world.