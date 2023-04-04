Leadership positions in NASS being bought, Ndume claims

The senator representing Borno South district, Ali Ndume, has alleged that leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly were being bought.

He also said leadership positions in the Senate should not be for the highest bidder.

Speaking on Sunday in an interview with Channels Television, Ndume said the Nigerian democratic system was being taken over by those who had the financial resources to buy leadership positions.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly in June, there has been intense politicking by some lawmakers-elect for leadership positions.

Commenting on the situation, Ndume said the leadership positions of the senate should be open for contest, adding that it’s not fair for the senate president to come from a particular zone.

“For me, the leadership of the national assembly should be open in the first instance. The senate president is not supposed to be a regional president, it is a senate president of the Nigerian senate,” he said.

“We have 109 senators. The leadership emergence is not clearly stated. Section 50 of the constitution states that the senate president shall be elected among the members.”

Ndume alleged that leadership positions in the country belong to the “kleptocrats and plutocrats” while calling for the investigation and prosecution of politicians with unexplained wealth.

“In lawmaking, there is no library for you to refer to. There is no handover note. That means we are starting from scratch,” he added.

“There is a need for experience. I have been there for the past 20 years. Some people said I have been there for the past 20 years, that is why you need to run (referring to the senate presidency contest).“