Lawyer immortalises late wife with N400m Benue varsity kidney centre

Chief Obla (left) and the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Innocent Ujah at the event on Monday.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Godwin Obla, has donated a kidney centre worth N400 million to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

The facility, named Judith Ogwa Obla Kidney Centre, was donated through the Godwin Obla Foundation in memory of Chief Obla’s wife, Judith, who died last year in the United States.

Mrs Obla passed away due to complications arising from diabetes which led to kidney failure in March 2022.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the centre at the university in Otukpo on Monday, Chief Obla said the donation of the facility was in fulfillment of his promise to build a top-grade kidney centre in honour of his wife.

Decrying the “dearth of (health) facilities” in Nigeria, the legal luminary recalled his wife’s courageous battle against the ailment.

“Throughout the time, she boldly faced the challenges of the underlying ailment,” Chief Obla said.

The centre has six units of brand-new dialysis machines, intensive care unit, laboratory, conference room among other state-of-the-art equipment.

Some of the dialysis machines at the centre.

Mr Obla noted that the centre would contribute to addressing the gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare services.

The kidney centre is housed at the General Hospital Otukpo which just been converted to the university’s teaching hospital.

To guard against the problem of poor maintenance public facilities, Chief Obla demanded a “clinical governance structure/agreement” from the university management.

The philanthropist explained that the agreement would define “parties obligations to the project.”

The centre benefactor noted that the agreement would tackle “needless government bureaucracy that may impact on equipment maintenance, consumables procurements issues that may determine the success or failure of this project.”

He advised the Vice Chancellor of the university, Innocent Ujah, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, to set up a team of eminent medical professionals based in the US to fashion out “a proper clinical governance structure.”

To ensure staff discipline, Mr Obla said Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at the centre to capture medical personnel activities as they relate to patients’ care.

He explained that the facility would serve as a research and training centre to assist government in planning, policy and decision-making.

Mr Obla decried the absence of a functional renal centre in Benue State, describing the situation as embarrassing.

“It is a sad commentary on the state of our leadership that a foundation can commence a centre in December 2022 and deliver same in April, 2023,” he said.

The jurist called for a “leadership reorientation…in providing facilities for the citizenry…in the health sector.

N40 million endowment fund

Determined to encourage research and academic excellence amongst medical students of the university, the Godwin Obla Foundation signed an agreement with the institution for an endowment of N40 million.

The first prize of N10 million instituted in honour of ‘Judith Ogwa Obla’ for the best graduating student in nephrology would see winner carting away N1 million annually.

The second prize in honour of Mr Obla’s deceased father ‘Joseph Elagbaje Obla Snr’ endowment of N10 million for the best graduating student in internal medicine would give the winner N1 million per annum.

For the benefactor, he instituted the ‘Godwin Odumu Obla SAN’ N10 million endowment for the best graduating student in urology, with the winner smiling home with N1 million annually.

The ‘Dr Idoko Edwin Obe’ N10 million endowment for the best overall graduating student, is in memory of the first medical doctor in the Idoma-speaking area of Benue State.

Mr Obla described him as “legend and a great humanist” whose “services cannot be forgotten in our land.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the director General of the foundation, Uba Obande, said centre was set up to fill “the yawning gap in a specific aspect of our health care delivery – nephrology.”

He explained the facility would cater for “persons with end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis before possible transplantation.”

Itemising other areas of public interventions, Mr Obande disclosed the foundation signed a N10 million endowment agreement with the New Vision Institute of Technology in Otukpo to help cover tuition fees for “indigent students of Idoma extraction.”

Vice Chancellor lauds Mr Obla’s philanthropy

Commending the foundation’s generous donations to the university, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ujah, thanked Mr Obla for his contributions to societal development.

“We are very delighted at this life-saving philanthropy of …Godwin Obla,… through the Godwin Obla Foundation to Nigerians.”

“By this singular act, Obla has stimulated unparalleled contribution to the lives of not only his people but other Nigerians who may be afflicted by Kidney Diseases that will require highly specialized treatment and care,” Mr Ujah noted.

Calling for more donations to the young university, the Vice Chancellor said the institution and the Teaching Hospital “are experiencing several challenges of “pioneeringship.”‘

Speaking on the endowment funds, the Vice Chancellor said it “will enhance the university’s efforts towards creating enabling environment for a world class university that will bring about innovation for improved healthcare in Nigeria.

It will also act as a stimulant for healthy competition among medical students of the university.”

The university was established about three years ago as specialised health institution for the training of medical doctors and other healthcare practitioners.