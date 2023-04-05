Lawmakers asked to complete constituency projects before end of tenure

National Assembly

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Members of the 9th National Assembly have been asked to complete all ongoing constituency projects in their constituencies before the expiration of their tenure.

A group, Nigerian Legislative Watch, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Jos and lamented the high number of uncompleted projects across the States in the country.

The Executive Director of the group, Ms Amina Abdullahi, also urged members-elect of the incoming 10th National Assembly to toe the line of honour when inaugurated and ensure the right things are done in their constituencies.

She said, “We have noticed per time the non-patriotic conduct of some legislators in Nigeria in terms of subverting the confidence reposed on them by their distinct constituency in the face of non-execution, non-completion, shoddy completion and diversion of constituency projects originally meant for the constituency they represent. The Nigerian Legislative Watch has it on good authority that some legislators have found it convenient to collude with MDAs to thwart the proper execution of constituency projects.

“The persistent infractions by lawmakers and some government officials in the execution of constituency projects must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians in the interest of putting the country on a progressive path. So, the leadership of the Nigerian Legislative Watch has unequivocally resolved to draw the attention of the general public and reputable legislators to ensure the completion of constituency projects.

“We call on the members of the incoming 10th assembly to brace up and ensure the right thing is done when they come on board because we will no longer fold our arms and watch the country being robbed by its elected officials. We call the attention of the general public to join us in this drive toward ending the diversion or non-completion of constituency projects in any part of the country. Our interest is to mould the Legislative arm into a meaningful vehicle for achieving the required national progress and development.”

The Executive Director commended the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for tracking constituency projects and bringing them to the public glare.