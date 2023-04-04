Lawlessness: Police, Army constitute joint patrols to check personnel

The police command in Lagos state and the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army have constituted a joint patrol task force to check the lawless behaviour of their personnel.

The task force was constituted on Tuesday in Lagos, when the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa visited the Commander, 9th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment, Brig.-Gen. I.E. Akpaumontia.

The security chiefs unanimously agreed that there was a need for personnel of both forces to conduct themselves as responsible and respected agencies in the state.

They agreed that the joint task force would go out together and arrest any service person contravening the traffic laws, such as driving one way or against traffic, as well as driving on BRT Lanes in the state.

They agreed that if any police personnel was found contravening the traffic laws, the police in the team would take up the personnel for disciplinary actions, adding that the same would apply to any army personnel.

They were of the view that by having the joint task force, there would be no argument or resistance by any service not treating their members well.

Owohunwa, however, solicited the brigade commander’s support in the fight against cultism which he described as a threat to the security and peace of the state.

Meanwhile, Akpaumontia has given assurance of the brigade’s support to the police command in whichever way possible.

He said this was with a view to securing the lives and properties of the residents in the state.