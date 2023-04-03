Lawan condoles with Sen Orji Uzor Kalu over wife’s death

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described the death of the wife of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu as untimely and tragic

In a statement, yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said that he is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of the wife of Kalu, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu.

Lawan who prayed to Almighty God to comfort the Senator and his entire family, said, “I condole with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the tragic and untimely death of his wife.

“The death of a darling wife is traumatic and harrowing but we must accept the will of the Almighty.

“We further take consolation in the fact that Mrs Kalu lived a virtuous life invested in the service of family, community and God.

“I extend my condolences to the government and people of Abia State and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”