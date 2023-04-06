Launch of COSOP will strengthen agri-food systems in Nigeria- IFAD

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Wednesday, assured that the launch of Country Strategic Opportunities, COSOP, will renew and strengthen agri-food systems transformation in Nigeria.

The Country Director, IFAD, Dede Ekoue, said this during the launch of IFAD Nigeria’s Country Strategic Opportunities Programme, COSOP, Design National Workshop in Abuja.

Ekoue in her speech explained that the Programme will span from 2024-2029, and described it as a key milestone in IFAD’s continued development collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, she said the current COSOP which commenced 2016 and will end in 2023 will end December 2023.

The background for formulation of IFAD-Nigeria Country Strategic Opportunities Programme, COSOP, 2024-2029 National Technical Launch is on the heels of Nigeria’s population of about 216.7 million and is the largest economy in Africa, and she plays a significant role in shaping the economic performance of the region, but ironically holds the largest number of poor people in the world and majority is rural. IFAD has been Nigeria’s trusted partner for reducing rural poverty since 1985. IFAD is committed to supporting rural areas and promoting farming adaptation to climate change, and there is a need for resource mobilization for successful implementation of IFAD’s projects.

For the new COSOP formulation consultations, IFAD explained that COSOPs are prepared jointly with governments and local stakeholders; target groups, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, smallholder farmers’ organizations, the private sector, and development partners.

Also, COSOP’s guidelines mainstream gender, youth, nutrition and climate resilience; innovation, interventions, integrated and diversified financing; identify main risks and mitigation strategies that may affect IFAD’s engagement and performance; Promote cooperation and synergy with other development partners; Must be coherent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, UNSDCF, signed with the Government and the United Nations.



The launch of COSOP (2024-2029) had in attendance Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Finance, National Food Convener, Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, French Development Agency, Financial Institutions, Research institutions, Farmers, and others.

According to her, under the current COSOP a portfolio of four investment programmes including CASP, VCDP, LIFE-ND, and SAPZ, have been implemented with CASP being recently completed.

“In total these programmes managed to have an investment totaling US$467 million while leveraging a co-financing of US$513million.

“The COSOP design process adopts a highly consultative, participatory, and inclusive process that solicits the views of a broad range of stakeholders drawn from the government, the small-scale farmers representatives, farmer organisations, the small-scale farmers representatives, partners. This is to ensure that the COSOP is alive to the needs and aspirations of the people and cognizant of the prevailing challenges, opportunities, resource, and technological requirements to meet the peoples’ expectations. In this regard, the launch today therefore marks a key milestone towards meeting these objectives and a signal to start of the engagement process.

“As mandated by the government, the COSOP will be well aligned to the national policies, priorities such as the National Development Plan, NDP, 2021-2025; Agriculture and Food Delivery Compact, 2023; the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP; 2022-27, among many others.

“Equally so, the COSOP will be aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, UNSDCF, and the UNDAF to ensure that IFAD is part of the concerted UN effort.”

Meanwhile, in an address of welcome by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, during the technical launch of COSOP, said COSOP launch signals Nigeria-IFAD’s commitment to boost food security.

Umakhihe acknowledged that IFAD and Nigeria had been into strong partnership way back 1985 in programmes and projects implementation to reduce rural poverty, boost rural economy, and increase income of smallholder farmers.

He said: “The strategic launch is apt and timely as it prepares Nigeria-IFAD for the implementation of one-year extension of COSOP until December 2023 calendar year to build on the IFAD’s gains for rural people to overcome poverty and achieve food security through innovative and sustainable food systems.

“The COSOP is expected to deliver sustainable agriculture, creating decent jobs, boost the rural economy of the vulnerable households for better access to food, improve livelihood as well as harness the potentials targeted for sustainable development.

“However, given that development of agriculture for food security and export is the priority, the IFAD programme is expected to address challenges imposed by global pandemic and climate change impact on food systems in Nigeria”, he said.

On the sideline, the Country Representation, FAO, Fred Kafeero, said as members of the United Nations with IFAD and WP we work closely and collaboratively on agriculture issues and food security in Nigeria, which he congratulated IFAD for the launch of COSOP, which FAO started and finalized in 2022baed on priorities on the heels of changes in the socio-economic environment and globally and in Nigeria.

“So this kind of work that our colleagues have embarked on is really timely and welcomed.

“So, from what I gather is that this is the inauguration so there’s going to be a number of consultative meetings that are going to happen with regard to identifying priorities that IFAD will be working on.

“And also in the partnership for us in FAO, we are very much interested in the issues of food systems in the country likely because of the importance for production, value chain development, youth engagement, women empowerment, so we believe this process will be fruitful as well.”

However, he expressed optimism that with huge investment done by IFAD in development acknowledged that there are a lot of vulnerabilities in rural areas, “particularly because of the inequalities that are there, lack of services and all these challenges that impact on rural areas.

“The investment in that field, particularly from the international financial institutions like IFAD is quite critical for support, so I see that there is quite a lot of hope especially for young people and women in agricultural development.”

Also the Country Director for the French Development Agency, AFD, Nigeria, Xavier Muron, said AFD remains a very strong partner with IFAD, which over the years have collaborated with IFAD on agricultural development, climate change adaptation, women empowerment, making sure we liaise farmers with marketing and processors, hence AFD’s involvement in COSOP.

Muron also said his agency had also been involved in access road construction in partnership with the World Bank and Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Project, RAAMP, towards avoiding post-harvest losses.