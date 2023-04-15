Late arrival of materials, voters apathy, anger mar Sokoto polls

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state supplementàry polls have been characterised by the late arrival of materials in addition to seeming voters apathy and anger across affected polling units.

Aside from that, there is anger amongst voters who could not hide their concerns over the delay even as women’s turnout remain impressive across polling units amidst improved security and movement restriction arrangement jointly monitored by personnel.

Dr Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni, a national assembly member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni /Tureta Federal Constituency who spoke to reporters monitoring the exercise at polling unit 017, expressed dismay and disappointment over the electoral umpire’s(INEC) action.

Kakale Shuni, who was a former Health Commissioner in Sokoto state noted that the trend was discouraging, and disclosed that a formal protest had been registered before INEC.

According to him, despite the assurances by INEC to conduct free, fair and credible supplementary polls, the electoral umpire failed to show the same by its action.

” The supplementàry election ought to have started by 8:am but the election materials are yet to arrive at polling units as of 10:am.”

“At Magajin Gari Ward B, Garkan Alkali Yahaya polling unit 003 in Sokoto North, election commenced at 9:am, an hour behind starting time as the Presiding Officer, Abdullahi Garba confirmed BVAS was in order and working smoothly for accreditation.

In a similar development, Kakale allegedly described INEC’s action as a ploy tilted at rigging the exercise.

He urged the electoral body not to deny voters their right to franchise adding” INEC should allow the will and wishes of electorate prevail”

The lawmaker also noted that most of the BVAS machines were malfunctioning, adding ” even the ad-hoc staff on the ground to man the machines were inexperienced.”

” Huge resources had been committed for INEC to conduct the exercise but you can see what is happening. The ad-hoc staff are not well trained for the exercise”, he observed while lamenting.

” almost everywhere is the same experience. Amanawa, Dange, Shuni among others”, he mentioned.

“In Yabo and Bodinga LGs where the exercise was in progress, Aminu Usman and Maryam Mukhtar who cast their votes, said the exercise was peaceful and commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring security.

” Unlike in the last exercise, this one is absolutely peaceful without tension or fears of threats”, they noted.