LASWA donates life jackets to riverine school, ferry passengers

THE Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has donated life jackets to some students at Whanyinna School, Makoko in Lagos.

This is just as it kicks off the waterways safety awareness campaign with the distribution of life jackets to ferry passengers.

Speaking about the donations, Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASWA, Wuraola Alake, the donation was to improve waterways safety and prepare for the rainy season.

According to her, the exercise commenced last Friday, at various Jetties and this will be extended to riverine communities and schools.

Located in the coastal area of Makoko Lagos, the school is owned by Whanyinna Children Foundation, a charity organization that fights child labour, illiteracy, malnutrition, crime and health challenges.

During the donation, LASWA officials seize the occasion to educate the students on safety precautions, especially proper use of life jackets.

The students and LASWA team also engaged in an enlightening Chess game while taking a tour of the area.

” LASWA has commenced its yearly Waterways Safety Awareness Campaign to enlighten ferry passengers about waterways safety rules and regulations.

” The continuous safety sensitization program kicked off on Friday 31st of March 2023, at Ebute Ero jetty and then moved to Sabonkoji, Temidire, and Liverpool Jetties on the same day.

” Also, on Monday, 3rd of April 2023, the Safety Awareness Campaign team was at ipakodo Ferry Terminal and later moved to Baiyeku, Ibeshe, and Ijede Jetties Ikorodu axis.”

Several items, such as safety information booklets, safety souvenirs, and different sizes of Life jackets, were donated to ferry passengers in these Jetties and Terminals.

In addition, LASWA officials lectured passengers on safety precautions such as what to do in an emergency, how to wear a lifejacket properly, and other safety rules and regulations at each event.

Commuters also engaged in an interactive session during which passengers inquired about waterways transportation while also commending the regulatory Authority for organising such a lofty programme.