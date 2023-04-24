LASTMA rescues 3 accident victims in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued three severely injured accident victims, comprising two males and a female, at Mosalasi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos today.

According to Lastma Akanji Wasiu (Bravo 16), who led the rescue operations, the accident involved three vehicles: a Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), a tricycle (Keke Marwa KJA 369 QM), and a white Camry car (KJA 351 HG) on the main carriageway at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the white Camry car lost control due to over-speeding, hit a commercial tricycle from the rear, and sent the tricycle off balance, which obstructed an oncoming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus headed for Iyana-Ipaja.

While relatives of the rescued victims rushed them to various hospitals, one of the male victims reportedly died along the way.

The vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to prevent impeding the free flow of traffic, and they were handed over to the police at the Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation.

At the scene of the accident, one of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle was caught with over 100 pieces of used small children’s diaper pampers and a considerable sum of money of different denominations. The passenger, who is suspected to be a ritualist, was immediately handed over to the police.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, referred to the accident as a “man-made” event that could have been avoided if over-speeding was prevented. He warned motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition, especially the brakes, before driving them on Lagos roads.

The Lagos State government has embarked on regular public education on the dangers of over-speeding for private, commercial, and truck drivers across the state.