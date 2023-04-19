Land grabbers after my life, Monarch cries out

*As group want perpetrators prosecuted

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Oba of Ajiran land, Akinloye Tijani Sateru II has lamented over threats to his life and breach of public peace in the Ajiran community by land grabbers.

According to the Monarch, “These land grabbers engage in wanton harassment of rightful

allottees and criminal trespass on legitimately acquired lands in flagrant violation of the extant laws of Lagos State”.

Addressing Newsmen on behalf of the Monarch, President of the Centre For Human and Socio-Economic Rights, CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate the threats to the lives of Oba Akinloye Tijani, the Balogun of Ajiran land, Alhaji Yekini Olaale Bakare and members of their families, on the basis of the petition forwarded to the Inspector General of Police against Land grabbers in the community.

He said “We received a number of complaints bordering on activities of land grabbers who over time have become monstrous in the Ojomu community. The petitions include those forwarded to the Nigeria Police Force, Ministries, Agencies and critical actors of Lagos State Government namely – The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers.”

“The activities of Mr Ahmed Tajudeen, Omotehinse is in total disregard for the authority of the traditional institution of Ajiran land vested in the office of Oba Akinloye Tijani. These land grabbers circumvent legitimate land documentations that bear the seal of the Lagos State Ministry of Lands and the consent of the authority of the Governor of Lagos State as provided for under the land acquisition procedures of Lagos State. More disturbing, however, is that the illegitimate activities of the said Mr Ahmed Tajudeen are in blatant negation of existing valid agreements between landowners and the bonafide family in Ojomu community.

“We urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to investigate incidents relating to the threats to lives of HRM Oba Akinloye Tijani, the Balogun of Ajiran land, Alhaji Yekini Olaale Bakare and members of their families, which for the basis of the petition forwarded to the Inspector General of Police on December 8, 2022.”

When contacted on phone, Tajudeen, who claims to be a bonafide indigene of the community, said he’s never a land grabber but among those who have been protecting lands in the community. “Most of the existing problems in the community and its environs were caused by the fathers. I am not in Nigeria currently but I can link you up with our secretary.”