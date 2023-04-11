Land dispute: How 11 traditional rulers resolved dispute in Ebonyi

…we accept verdict of the traditional rulers – Stakeholders

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -The lingering crisis revolving around the ownership of a large expands of land at Ndiefi-Ishieke village of Mbeke community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been reportedly resolved by the traditional rulers of Izzi extraction of the State.

Recall that two weeks ago, some hoodlums numbering over 20 stormed the affected village and destroyed houses of members of the community, whose properties were situated within the disputed land.

The traditional rulers, who converged at the village playground of Ndiefi-Ishieke village, of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, carried out investigations, interviews with all the aggrieved parties and laid to rest issues bordering on the ownership of the land.

In a document titled “Settlement of Land dispute between Okuku-Edeh, Ebonyi Alieze families and Ndiefi-Ishieke community of Ebonyi LGA held at their playground” and signed by HRH Fidelis Nwonumaru, Chairman, HRH Eze Stephen U. Ukpa, Secretary, HRH Linus Nwizi, HRH Eze Sunday Oketa, HRH Pius Nwangele, HRH Michael Nwobashi, HRH Eze Godwin Nwankwegu, HRH Eze Michael O. Ukwa, HRH Eze Francis Ajiogu, HRH Eze Iboza Nwiboko and Eze Nwoba Nwangbu, the traditional rulers ruled “that all the lands which Ndiefi-Ishieke village took outside their beacon are illegal and thereby null and void” stressing “that those whose buildings/structures are on the land of Edeh’s family should remove them immediately because the land were wrongly, partially and illegally acquired by Ndiefi-Ishieke village.”

According to them: “We found that, there are four people whose compounds/ lands were near the market (UDOKA).

That Otsu Ebeta was the original owner of the disputed land who lived and died without male child. He was buried there, and when his wife died, she was also buried on the same land too. That Okuku Edeh has already been living on the disputed land for years.

“That Ndiefi-Ishieke village abandoned the beacons which they mounted and entered into Okuku Edeh family’s land. That all the lands near the market were not tampered with, except the lands of Okuku Ede’s family for the expansion of the market.

“That Ndiefi-Ishieke village has already shared Okuku Edeh family’s land to individuals who have already erected buildings numbering up to forty houses or more. That Ndiefi-Ishieke village did not obey the stop-work order which we placed on the disputed land.

“They went on doing their farm works and erecting buildings.

That they used Herbicides and destroyed all the Economic trees in Okuku Edeh’s compound.

“The Traditional Rulers Council of Izhi clan do hereby resolved and ruled as follows: Ndiefi-Ishieke is guilty for abandoning the beacons which they put by themselves and entered into people’s legitimate lands in the name of market expansion which is also one sided.

“That their market expansion should bounded at the beacons which they mounted by themselves and it should not be expanding on one side bearing in mind that there are four family lands near the market.

“They erred in tradition and culture of Izhi clan by saying that the land of Otsu Ebeta is communal land and that they have taken it without minding that Late Otsu Ebeta died without a male child but have relations to inherit the land as tradition and culture of Izhi clan demand.”

A member of Edeh’s family, Mr. Chukwuma Edeh who accepted the ruling of the traditional rulers appealed to various authorities to prevail on stakeholders of the Ndiefi-Ishieke village to maintain peace and order in the community.

“I stand to say that Ndiefi Village is one of the most peaceful villages within Nbeke Community. It’s also on record that it is only Edeh’s Family land near the Udoka market that was pretentiouly encroached by the villagers in disguise of market expansion.

“Edeh’s family are happy that the disputed land matter has be settled by the Traditional rulers who are the custodian of culture and tradition. We appeal to the authorities Security agencies, Local Goverment and State government to prevail on Mr. Benjamin Nwoba and his cohort to desist from instigating further crisis in the village.”

Reacting, the Chairman of Ndiefi-Ishieke village Development Union, Linus Nwogbaga, and the General Secretary of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Raymond Okokpa, in a letter to the Chairman of Izzi traditional rulers’ Forum accepted the verdict of the Monarchs.

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that we write to inform you that we had long admitted to be bounded by the verdict of the Forum and we hereby dissociate ourselves from the group that are still fomenting crisis in Ndiefi Village over the land dispute that has been settled.”