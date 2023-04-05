Lampard to return as interim Chelsea boss

Frank Lampard is set to return for a second spell in charge of Chelsea on an interim basis until the end of the season, according to reports on Wednesday.

Lampard, who was sacked earlier this season by Everton, was dismissed by Chelsea in 2021 after 18 months in charge.

Sky Sports and The Athletic reported that the club and Lampard are in advanced talks with an eye to the former England international being installed in time to take charge of Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after a disastrous run of form that has left the club 11th in the Premier League despite spending over £500 million ($623 million) on new players in their first season under new owners.

However, they are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and travel to defending champions Real Madrid for the first leg of their last-eight tie in seven days’ time.

Lampard was in attendance for Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool on Tuesday and is the man the club’s American owners have turned to in hope of inspiring a short-term turnaround.

In 13 years as a Chelsea player, Lampard won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The 44-year-old led Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

But he was sacked midway through his second season and Chelsea went on to win the Champions League that year under Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard helped keep Everton in the Premier League last season, but was sacked in January with the Toffees second bottom of the table.

Recently sacked Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique are among the leading candidates to be appointed Chelsea’s next permanent manager.