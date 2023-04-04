LAKE takes the world by storm with new song, video

Fast-rising Afropop music star, Olalekan Owolabi Olaiya who goes by the stage name, LAKE has just released his latest single accompanied with a visually stunning masterpiece music video, and it’s already gaining tractions across Nigeria, UK, Ireland, and other parts where he has fans in.

Titled YENKO, a captivating blend of afrobeats, pop, and hip-hop showcases the artist’s immense talent and unique sound. With its catchy hook, infectious beat, and relatable lyrics, YENKO is sure to be a hit with fans of afropop and mainstream music alike. The song’s production is top-notch, with expertly crafted beats and instrumentals that perfectly complement the artist’s smooth vocals and captivating delivery.

The new release is a testament to LAKE’s ability to create music that resonates with audiences everywhere.

In addition to the impressive single, LAKE has also put out a stunning music video for YENKO. Shot on different locations in Lagos, Nigeria; the video features breathtaking scenery, beautiful choreography, casting a talented performer who played the role of his love interest thereby bringing the song to life.

The video is a true work of art and a must-see for music lovers everywhere. It was shot and directed by Kadima Production.

For LAKE, the new release is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication to his craft. With a string of successful singles and collaborations under his belt, the rising star is poised to take the music industry by storm and make his mark on the global music scene.

Speaking about the new release, LAKE said, “I’m incredibly excited to share this new music and video with the world. YENKO is a deeply personal song for me, and I poured my heart and soul into creating it. I hope that people will connect with the song and the video on a deep level, and that it will help to bring Afropop music to a wider audience.”

With his unique sound, undeniable talent, and infectious energy, LAKE is quickly becoming a household name in the world of music. His music has already garnered thousands of streams and views, and his fan base continues to grow with each new release. YENKO is sure to be another hit, and we can’t wait to see what LAKE has in store for us next.

To watch the music video for YENKO and listen to the new single, head to Youtube, Apple Music, or any of your preferred music platforms