Lai Mohammed must be prosecuted over fake news on Peter Obi — Edwin Clark

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has called for the immediate prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, “for spreading fake news against the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Clark, who is the Leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, said that Mohammed, as Minister of Information of the country for the eight years now, had caused what he described as ”divisions in the country”.

According to Clark, Lai’s duty was to unite the country and create an atmosphere for Nigerians to live together as brothers and sisters.

In a statement on Monday, Clark noted that what Lai Mohammmed was doing with the Office of Minister of Information he (Clark) left over 48 years ago, when he was appointed by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon as Federal Commissioner for Information in 1975, was disappointing.

The statement was entitled, “LAI MOHAMMED MINISTER OF INFORMATION SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF LABOUR PARTY MR PETER GREGORY OBI”.

According to the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Lai Mohammed’s recent visit to the United States of America, USA, on the issue of Interim National Government, ING, to damage the reputation of Obi’s rising profile is an effort in futility.

He said the minister did not base his accusations on any report or information given by any state agency, but on mere propaganda targeted at destroying the reputation of an innocent citizen.

The elder statesman, who noted that rather than treat the media as the 4th estate of the realm, Lai Mohammed had decided to wear the ‘Oga’ toga.

He wondered why will the Minister of Information take more than usual interest in not only scandalising and lying against Peter Obi, but using his privileged position to circulate same to the country and the entire world?