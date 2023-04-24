Lagos traffic: LASTMA dislodges flood into open drains

File Photo

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have embarked on self-help to free traffic by dislodging rain floods into open drains on the main carriageway, Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge inward Ojota, Lagos.

The Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Adebayo said one of the LASTMA officials, Mr Lateef Kabir, resulted to the initiative after noticing heavy gridlocks on top of the Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge, inward Ojota.

He was commended by both private and commercial bus drivers for the wonderful and lofty idea.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, however, called on members of the public particularly the motoring public, to always comply with directives of traffic officers and adhere to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

“Please contact LASTMA via these hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597 or our social media handles Instagram –

ekolastma, Twitter- @followlastma, Facebook-ekolastma, YouTube – LadtmaTV & email – [email protected]) in case of any traffic or emergency-related assistance across Lagos,” Oreagba said.