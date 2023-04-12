Lagos polls: My life is in danger – Ex-dep gov, Ojikutu

Sinatu Ojikutu

…says polls marred by intimidation, ethnic profiling

By Dickson Omobola

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, on Wednesday, raised the alarm that her life is in danger over the position she took in the general elections.

She also lamented the conduct of the 2023 governorship polls in Lagos State, saying it was marred by intimidation and ethnic profiling.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Ojikutu noted that the conduct of the elections and its aftermath were worrisome.

She said: “I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised, I have been humiliated in places where I should be honoured. It is bothersome, it is worrisome. From the way I have been responding to issues since the election, people are calling me to take it easy, saying it is going to be dangerous.

“I am one of those who believed that it is the turn of the South-East to get the presidency. If we say we want to remain one of Nigeria, then we have to consider equity. You can’t say there is one Nigeria while suppressing a particular zone from getting to the number one shot.

“Many people know that with the records of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in eight years and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the years before; somebody who is not compromised, who is not part of the corruption, will find it difficult to vote for both parties. That is being sincere.”

Ojikutu, who decried the decline in the quality of leadership, stressed that the socio-economic status of Nigerians is uninspiring.

She said: “People are now jostling to become ministers, people are now jostling to get into the Senate and principal offices. For what? This National Assembly system is too expensive for Nigeria. All our money and the natural resources of this nation are enough for every man on the street not to be hungry if well-managed.

“There are too many people on the streets who are hungry because everything that should be put in place has not been put in place. Anybody, who has served as a public officer, should cover their face in shame because we have nothing to show for it.

“I wish we have a good person who will come on board and say everybody should declare their assets. The whole nation is corrupt from top to bottom.”