Lagos monarch warns newly-upgraded kings against insubordination  

The paramount ruler of Ibeju Kingdom, Oba Waliu Rasaq, has warned some newly-upgraded monarchs against acts that can jeopardize the peaceful coexistence in the kingdom or showing expansionist tendencies.

He therefore charged them to seek the permission and approval of Ibeju throne for the necessary directives on issues.

He made this known during a town hall meeting held with the heads of Ibeju communities in his palace at the weekend.

He said some of the upgraded Obas, chiefs and community heads were not acting in accordance with the bidding of the Ibeju throne anymore.

The monarch, however, called on the new kings and chiefs not to take the Ibeju throne for granted, adding that he remained the Paramount Ruler of Ibeju Kingdom and that has not changed.

His words: “Reports reaching the Onibeju recently show that some Obas are trying to foment trouble by their unnecessary expansionist bid that doesn’t have the support and approval of the Onibeju.

“This action is likely to cause chaos and bring about social disorder and protest in the Ibeju kingdom. I wish to speak to those concerned to desist from taking further actions in this regard as any further action is capable of causing total breakdown of law and order in the Ibeju Kingdom.”

The Onibeju also appealed to the Lagos State Government to be on the alert and begin the monitoring of Ibeju Lekki Local Government to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Over 100 heads of Ibeju communities present at the meeting reaffirmed their allegiance to the throne of the Onibeju.

The Chairman Ibeju Council of Baale, Olatunde Raji, said the meeting was called for the community leaders to declare their positions on the matter.

“It has come to our notice that some of the new obas are rude to the paramount ruler and they are also claiming boundary with him. That was why Onibeju called all Baales to confirm their positions whether they belong to him or to the newly upgraded kings.

“Onibeju is the paramount ruler and he does share boundaries with the new kings or any community leader. And if the issue at hand needs to be resolved, this is the way it has to start. All the newly upgraded kings are subordinates to Onibeju.”

Another community leader, Adeboyejo Adegunwa, called on the new kings to thread with caution.

He said, “We are calling on the new kings who have resolved to create a boundary with the Onibeju to desist from doing so. It is true that we are in a civilized world but they should not be misled by their sense of civilisation. The Onibeju throne existed centuries ago, and the existing rules binding it have not changed.”

The leader of Pelemeje community, Biliaminu Jimoh, said a delegation of community leaders in Ibeju may likely visit the state government on the matter.