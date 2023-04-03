Lagos hosts Rotary training for West and Central Africa

By Kingsley Adegboye

The city of Lagos weekend played host to over 44 Rotary Positive Peace Activators drawn from 13 countries across West and Central Africa under the auspices of the Rotary International.

The 3-day training which started on Saturday, April 1st, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was organised through a collaboration between Rotary International Headquarters in Evanston, US, Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) headquartered in Australia and Rotary Districts 9110 in Nigeria.

In his address at the opening of the training, Past Rotary International Vice President, Yinka Babalola said that the Rotary Positive Peace Activators programme is the most comprehensive training and educational programme hosted jointly by Rotary International and its strategic partner, Institute for Economics & Peace.

Yinka Babalola also stated that Peace Building and Conflict Prevention is the first area of focus of Rotary International and the Positive Peace Activators Training is one of Rotary’s various initiatives, programmes and activities to build capacity to foster world peace and international understanding.

He, therefore, urged participants to see their inclusion in the training as a unique opportunity, having been selected from among over 400 applicants.

At a press briefing during the training, the representative of Rotary International on Positive Peace Area of Focus Manager Activators, Crall Rebecca said that the essence of the training is to ensure that participants have a basic understanding of peace-building through a synergy between peace building experts and members of Rotary.

“What we are looking for are people who are motivated to learn and spread the word so that peacebuilding will no longer be the business of a small lead group but all of us”. Rebecca said.