Lagos govt set to arraign teenager over false emergency call

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has dragged one Uzuokwu Solomon, 18 years of age to court over offences relating to making false calls for emergency responder.

The offence is punishable under the Lagos State Fire service law and Command and control Centre law 2013.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye,,who disclosed this said the suspect had been arrested and scheduled to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction at Ogba Magistrate on Wednesday at about 9.00am.

Adeseye explained that “the suspect called the emergency line of the Fire Service on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 17:35 hours from Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos and reported a fire emergency within the estate leading to the activation of emergency processes and eventual dispatch of the fire trucks from Lekki Phase II Fire service station.

“On arrival it was discovered that there was no fire incident in the estate and because of the frequency of such calls in the past, the estate security helped in the investigation which led to the arrest of the notorious false caller.”

Adeseye, expressed her delight in the arrest of the suspect while reiterating the stand of the state government on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State laws.

“The arrest and consequent arraignment will serve as deterrent for other misguided citizens who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders,.

“It is instructive to inform the general public that false calls have astronomically increased in the last six months,”Adeseye stated.