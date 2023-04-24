Lagos govt raises fraud alert on yr ’23 BECE guidelines

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Examinations Board has urged stakeholders to disregard information about payment of N5,000 for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, practicals in the state.

Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, gave the alert on Monday in a statement.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Examinations Board wishes to alert members of the public about an impostor purportedly acting on behalf of the board by requesting for N5,000 for the year 2023 BECE practicals.

“The board hereby states categorically that her registration for year 2023 BECE is online, and no individual is authorised to collect money on its behalf, and she does not charge for practicals separately.”

The board, therefore, urged members of the public not to transact any business with any individual acting on its behalf.