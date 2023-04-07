Lagos govt laments environmental degradation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the level of environmental degradation in some local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

Speaking at an awards presentation ceremony, held at Alausa, the wife of the state governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Modupe Akewusola, urged residents to support the government’s efforts in proper waste disposal.

She said: “The focus of the present administration’s THEMES Agenda pillars of Health and Environment drive towards a greater Lagos rising, the competition was initiated to identify and recognize the cleanest local government areas, markets, primary health centres, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies and to raise awareness of the need to ensure a clean environment across the state.”