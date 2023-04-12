Lagos gov poll: Rhodes-Vivour asks Tribunal to sack Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, yesterday, urged the Election Petition Tribunal to sack Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alleging that the governor was, at the time of election, not qualified to contest the election.

This came as the Lagos State Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal received 48 petitions in respect of the 2023 elections, held on February 25 and March 11.

The tribunal also received five petitions from five Senatorial candidates, and 26 petitions from House of Representatives candidates that lost during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, while a total of 13 petitions were filed to challenge the elections into the State House of Assembly.

For the Governorship election, the candidate of LP listed three grounds on which his petition is based.

He alleged that the election of Sanwo-Olu was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution.

The third ground was to the effect that Sanwo-Olu was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

He asked the tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s return and declare him the winner of the election.