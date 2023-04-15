Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over extortion

Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has taken swift action against the Okokomaiko Divisional Police Officer, SP Emmanuel Edebagha for failing to supervise his officers properly.

The move came after members of the Okokomaiko division were accused of forcefully extorting N101,000 from a phone dealer in Lagos, falsely labeling him a fraudster.

CP Owohunwa ordered the immediate removal of the DPO and initiated disciplinary action against him and all officers implicated in the incident.

The state police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the news on his verified Twitter page.

He wrote; “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are

already in the state headquarters)”.