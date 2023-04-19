Lagos court remands teenage suspect over false emergency fire call

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Ogba, Lagos State has remanded one suspect, Solomon Uzuokwu,18, in police custody over false fire and related emergency calls.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has earlier arrested the suspect for prosecution.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Bambo Oduoke, on Wednesday, committed him to be remanded and adjourned resumption of trial to Thursday April 27, 2023.

This followed the state prosecutor, A. Asiwaju presentation of the culprit for plea which he pleaded guilty to.

Addressing Journalists after the court session, the Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, expressed her happiness in the prosecution of the culprit and reiterated the stand of the state government “on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State Laws.”

She expressed confidence that the arraignment would serve as “deterrent to other misguided citizens” who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders.

Adeyeye, also pleaded with the residents concerning attacks on Firefighters at the scene of emergency.

She urged for them to give way whenever Firefighters are on the way to an emergency as well as support them while at emergency scene and desist from making prank calls.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mobolaji Ogunlende, was also present at the court.

He also condemned the act of malicious false calls which he described as dangerous to the lives of Firefighters, reduce the lifespan and effectiveness of Firefighting equipment and also the wastage of the State’s resources.

He reiterated government’s commitment to enforce the law and take all false call cases to a conclusive end.

Recall Uzuokwu had reportedly placed a call on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 17:35 hours to Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos and reported a Fire emergency within the estate leading to the dispatch of the Lekki Phase II fire Service Station.

On arrival of the fire crew at the estate, every efforts to trace the location of fire outbreak proved abortive.