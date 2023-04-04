Labour threatens to reactivate suspended strike in Imo if…

Gives Uzodimma ultimatum to conclude bilateral discussion with workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja



The organized labour has threatened to resume its suspended strike in Imo State if Governor Hope Uzodimma, fails to convene a meeting to conclude bilateral discussion that had considered all the issues of dispute with workers in the state.



The organized labour in a letter to Governor Uzodimma, demanded that he should communicate to the leadership of the two national labour centres the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, a definite date for the conclusion of the bilateral industrial discussion and the signing of a collective bargaining agreement with the state government.



The letter titled. “Re-Conclusion on discussion for the resolution of industrial dispute in Imo State,” signed by Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary, NLC and Nuhu Toro Secretary General, TUC, was copied to the Inspector-General of Police, the State Security Services, SSS, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Controller of Labour Imo State, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command and the Director, State Security Services, Imo State Command.



It read in part: “We bring you fraternal greetings from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Sequel to a letter dated 22nd March 2023 by the Imo State Council of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) write to demand from the Imo State Government a definite date for the conclusive resolution of the industrial dispute in Imo State.



“Your Excellency may recall that owing to interventions by well-meaning Nigerians and the Congress patriotic disposition not to jeopardize the rights of Ndi Imo to exercise their civic duties during the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly election, the last industrial action in Imo State was suspended.



“Our expectation is that the Imo State Government would reciprocate our goodwill by scheduling and communicating a date for the conclusion of discussion towards the resolution of the industrial dispute in Imo State. Well, this is two weeks since the State House of Assembly election.



“We are yet to hear from the Imo State Government of a date to conclude bilateral discussion which had already considered all the issues of dispute and extracted commitments from the Imo State Government pending the formal signing of a fresh collective bargaining arising from the decision of a Joint National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, we demand that Your Excellency should communicate to the leadership of the two national labour centres a definite date for the conclusion of the bilateral industrial discussion and the signing of a collective bargaining agreement with the Imo State Government.



“We also wish to convey the resolution of the NEC of the NLC and TUC that failure to expeditiously schedule and communicate the date for the conclusion of the industrial discussion and signing of an agreement would force Organized Labour in Nigeria to re-activate the suspended industrial action in Imo State without any further notice.”