Labour Party Imo governorship primary now holds April 15

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The governorship primary of the Labour Party in Imo State will now hold on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Chairman of the Labour Party Management Committee, Imo State, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie disclosed this to journalists in Owerri, Monday evening.

Awuzie noted that the national leadership of the party directed that the primary, which had initially been scheduled for Thursday, April 13, be moved to the new date.

He stated that the ward delegates’ election will now take place on Thursday, April 13, to produce the delegates that will participate in the primary.

Awuzie said the Ward Secretary, Ward Woman Leader and a member of a support group will make up the electoral committee for the ward congress, adding that they will be sent to another ward to conduct the election to avoid undue interference.

Awuzie submitted that Option A4 will be used for the primary to ensure transparency and fair play.

He warned those planning to engage in vote buying to rethink or risk disqualification.

“We will not tolerate vote buying or oath-taking as it used to be. Anybody engaging in bribing delegates will be disqualified. We will ensure transparency, fair play and a level playing ground for all aspirants”, Awuzie stated.