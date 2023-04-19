Kwara police arrest POS operator for lavishing N280m mistakenly sent to his account

From Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Islamic cleric and a POS operator simply identified as Alfa Rafiu has been arrested in Kwara State for allegedly lavishing N280 million mistakenly sent to his account.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspect is a resident of Akuji compound, Abayawo area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Sources in Abayawo area of Ilorin who are familiar with the issue told Vanguard that Rafiu suddenly went on a spending spree after he received the alerts in batches of several million some weeks ago.

It was also gathered that the suspect who was said not to have informed anyone of the strange alerts just went on a spending spree.

Residents were said to be shocked about the sudden wealth of Alfa Rafiu, a POS operator as he started living a wealthy life of no known source.

According to a source, “But instead of him to draw the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund, he went on a spending spree.

“Rafiu bought houses, cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kwara state command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident.

According to him, “His arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction”.