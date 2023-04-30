Kwara CP orders arrest of Police Inspector who drank to stupor

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama has ordered the arrest of a Police Inspector who drunk himself to stupor.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the police commissioner, issued the directive as a result of the highly repulsive video of the police inspector presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

The concern Police Inspector in Kwara state, Stephen Yohana, who allegedly drank to stupor has been arrested immediately and placed on observation to ascertain his mental status.

The said Police Inspector is serving in Share,Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi in Ilorin on Sunday,it stated that after viewing the said video, the angry Commissioner of police swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

The statement reads,”The Command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been arrested. He’s identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health, as it was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.”

The statement said the result of the inspector’s medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment,” the statement added.