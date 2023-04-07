Kwara Assembly confirms Justice Kamaldeen as substantive Grand Khadi

Kwara House of Assembly

The Kwara House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Abdul-lateef Kamaldeen as the substantive Grand Khadi of Kwara.

The confirmation of his appointment as the substantive state Grand Khadi was considered at the Committee of a Whole Chaired by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Salihu, following thorough screening of the jurist on Thursday in Ilorin.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Justice Kamaldeen promised to extend the Shariah Court Rooms across the state for easy access to Shariah Justice.

He assured that the outcome of the Special Committee, which consists of the academic and legal practitioners, would serve as a guide in extending Shariah Court to where they are needed in the state.

Speaking on rampant divorce in the society, the eminent jurist recommended reconciliation as the best option against litigation.

Justice Kamaldeen promised to always explore Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism to reduce marriage disintegration among couples in the contemporary society.

Meanwhile, the member representing Kaiama-Kemanji-Wojibe Constituency, Abdullahi Danbaba, expressed appreciation over some development projects under Matters of General Public Importance.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and BUA Group for the approval of construction of four major roads in the state by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Executive Council had on Wednesday approved the construction of four major roads in the state.

The project would be executed by BUA Group. (NAN)