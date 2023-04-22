Kumuyi urges youth to shun evil influences

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, and General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi, Saturday, galvanized thousands of Ghanaian youth for success with his monthly Impact Academy Programme.

Kumuyi who is in Accra, the Ghanaian capital for a six-day Global Crusade with the theme ‘Glorious Visitation from Christ’, which started on Thursday and to round-off on Tuesday next week, held the Impact Academy on the sideline to inspire and instil godly morals on the youths of Ghana and others across the world and prepare them for prosperous future. As others connected live on satellite and various social media handles as well as zoom.

While ministering on a message titled ‘Pressing Upward To Higher Heights’, at the Accra Sports Stadium, he subdivided it into three parts; The Foundation for a Successful High Height; The Fortitude for Sustaining Higher Heights; and The Fitness for Securing Our Highest Heights.

The global gospel evangelist urged youths to jettison evil attitudes and influences and instead lay a righteous foundation that would make them have a great future. He recalled his past life while growing up, how he was toeing the path of waywardness, but turned a new leaf as he “woke up” and refocused his energy on the path of excellence.

He also said youth are to think and look inward and wake up to take charge of their future, as he recalled how he began as a mathematician as his lecturer referred to him as he ‘woke up’.

The Impact Academy Programme also had Insightful seminars, symposiums, intelligentsia, questions and answers, variety of sessions showcasing spoken words and painting, and music amongst others.

Some top Ghanaian Government officials were in attendance including the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Education, Hon. Rev John Ntim-Fordjour, and a representative of the Nigerian High Commission to Ghana.

He said: “If I don’t have a moral foundation, the academic condition is good and the foundation for doing this and joining that and copying that and creating the foundation is good if I do not have along with that I will be a misfit in life.

“Number two, the moral foundation and number three, the mandated foundation.

The Lord expects in your life and then you will grow wings get to that place your ought to get there, and as I look at you today and see people who are going to get there.

“I see people who will not stop until they get to that high foundation.

“I will not be here today. All the things we do, the truancy, and waywardness and bad reactions in life. All those things will ruin us.

“My brother, that doesn’t hurt any other person but you, it will hurt your future, personality, and everything that is good in your life.

“I am calling you today, my son and daughter let us lay the main foundation of your life, personality, and all those other things that makes us run here and go here, and let us push them aside and you will be called an expert in the field of your choice.”

He also stressed the importance of good morals a foundation that would help their future. He pointed out that there is problem of moral foundation among youth people.

He further stated that negative influence has crumbled the moral foundation among youth, and that building up of moral foundation is in Jesus Christ.

He also said youth are to lay what he called a mandated foundation for their course, career, and profession by looking at those who have been there in that profession and make research about the profession.

He also counseled youth to avoid distractions from people and themselves and focus on fortifying themselves with basic academic preparations for their exams, which according to him, must start from their mind; mind to study, read, practice, focus and occupied with academic activities instead of engaging with unnecessary activities and games that could lead them to failures.

Meanwhile, the clergyman emphasized that young people are to avoid falling into former habits and hindrances, rather to fortify themselves with what he described as Fortifying Habits; listening to teachers, counselors and people that give relevant information; and practising good moral habits each day.

He also pointed out why they need a faithful Helper, Jesus Christ, who will make them succeed because without Him there cannot be lasting success.

Meanwhile, hundreds of participants surrendered their lives to Christ, and also a young man painted a portrait of Ghana’s first President, Late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to showcase his painting skills during the variety session.