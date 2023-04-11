Kukah opinions too partisan, coloured by politics – Femi Adesina

Bishop Matthew Kukah

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammdu Buhari, has said Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah is “too partisan,” saying his opinions on national issues are coloured by politics.

Adesina stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He added that the cleric should heed the call to abandon the cassock and join active politics.

Recall that Kukah had in his Sunday sermon asked Buhari if he had fulfilled his “tall dreams of ending banditry and defeating corruption.”

Kukah had said, “As you prepare to return to Daura or Kaduna, I do not know if you feel fulfilled or that you met the tall dreams and goals you set for yourself such as: ending banditry, defeating corruption, bringing back our girls, belonging to everybody and belonging to nobody, selling off our presidential fleet and traveling with us,”

Responding to Kukah’s statement, Adesina said the Buhari regime had made progress in the fight against insecurity.

He said, “The figure has been coming down progressively over the years and it’s a fact of history. Nobody can change it.”

“Someone has said it is even better he (Kukah) puts off his cassock and becomes a full-time politician.

“He (Kukah) is rather too partisan. He is someone we had always admired for his intellectual bent.

“But his opinion has been coloured by politics. He talked about selling the presidential fleet. Was that ever promised? In 2015, there were a rash of promises made that even the candidate then did not know about.

“The question is – are we where we were on the issue of banditry in 2015? The job is not fully done but are we where we were?

“If Kukah is true to himself and true to his calling as a cleric he will know that this country is nowhere like it was in terms of banditry as of 2015,” he said.

Adesina further stated, “In 2015, we knew where Nigeria was. A minimum of 17 LGAs in this country was under the control of insurgents.

“Talking about control, I mean they were sitting in emirs’ palaces and seats of LGA chairmen. NYSC could not do orientation and post people to those places. Is that what is happening today? No!

“Emirs are back in their palaces. LGA chairmen are back in their offices.

“NYSC orientations are happening in those states and corps members are being posted to those states. Are you now telling me there have been no improvements?”