Kukah can’t prove Buhari promised to sell off presidential fleet – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah can’t prove that the President promised to sell off the presidential fleet during his campaign for office in 2015.

Adesina stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the was no proof that the President made such promise before his election.

He said, “He (Kukah) talked about selling presidential fleet. Was that ever promised? You know that in 2015, there were rash of promises made that even the candidates did not know about. So, how can he start claiming that he promised that?”

On fighting corruption and banditry, Adesina said Buhari has done his best in security the country and combating graft, adding that Nigeria was not where it was in 2015 when the President came into office.

“Are we where we were on the issue of banditry in 2015? The job is not fully done but are we where we were? If Fr Kukah is true to himself and true to his calling, he will know that this country is not where it was in 2015,” he said.

“Selling off our presidential fleet, let him (Kukah) prove that the President made that promise.

Adesina said Buhari promised to look at the fleet and not sell off the fleet when he campaigned for office in 2015.

He added that two to three jets have been sold from the presidential fleet and two to three of the helicopters given to the Nigerian Air Force.

“President Buhari promised to look at the presidential fleet which he did. Helicopters were given to the Air Force, two or three jets were sold off.

“That is cutting off excesses. What some people expect is selling off all the jets and start flying the Nigerian Airways if Nigerian Airways still exists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman said there have been improvement on security in the eight-year administration of Buhari.

Recall that Kukah, in his 2023 Easter Message, had knocked Buhari, saying, “As you prepare to return to Daura or Kaduna, I do not know if you feel fulfilled or that you met the tall dreams and goals you set for yourself such as: ending banditry, defeating corruption, bringing back our girls, belonging to everybody and belonging to nobody, selling off our presidential fleet and travelling with us etc.”

But, reacting to Kukah’s claims, Adesina said the cleric is too partisan and is opinions were coloured by politics.