Kuje Area Council: Improvisation  in Kuje as School Management Converts Health Centre to Classrooms 

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Management of Government Secondary School, GSS, Jedda, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT has converted the health centre within the school into classrooms.

According to the Management, the act was carried out due to shortage of classrooms for students.

The improvisation made by the School management was disclosed yesterday when the facilitator of the Primary Health Care Centre, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT inspected the project and others within Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

Speaking during an inspection tour of projects in the area Councils, the Principal of the School, Mohammed Tanko told Senator Aduda and Journalists that improvisation made with the primary health care facility came following the acute shortage of classrooms for students of the School.

Tanko said , “the action was in line with the saying that ” Necessity is the Mother of Invention.

” Distinguished Senator sir , the management , Staff and Students of Government Secondary School Jedda are extremely grateful to you for the intervention projects facilitated to the School like the block of six classrooms nearing completion and the already completed Primary Health Care Centre which is being temporarily used as classrooms .

“The conversion of the health care centre into classrooms for now, is temporary pending the completion of a block of six classrooms project .

” As can be practically seen by everybody here , apart from classrooms carved out from the Health Centre , temporary offices for Principal , Vice Principal are also carved out which have to a great extent , kept the school going as far as academic activities are concerned pending the time , appropriate authorities provide the required infrastructure.

“We are also very grateful for the provision of borehole which has been the main source of water supply for the School.”

Responding, Senator Aduda who urged the School to make the best use of projects facilitated there, said, “Iam happy that the Primary Health Centre is not being vandalized but improvised for other very useful purposes . My appeal to the School management is adequate care for all the projects or facilities provided.”

Other projects inspected by the Senator within the two Area Councils were the 3km Angwa Gede Goma Road , 6km Lanto road solar light in Kuje Area Council. 2.7km Angwadodo road , functional Primary Health Centre in Paikon Kore with Inverter for 24 hours electricity supply , National Youth Development Centre , 4km Tunga Maje road etc , all in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Meanwhile, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Kuje, Henry Ugbaja who noted that the lawmaker has served the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) meritoriously without bias, said: “Aduda has served the people of the territory without minding the tribe or religion.

“He has not discriminated against anybody in the FCT and that is why we stand by him any day any time.

“Aduda has carried out laudable empowerment projects including the construction of roads and installation of solar light in the territory.”

Ugbaja explained that one of the roads in Lanto, Kuje Area Council, facilitated by the lawmaker has given access to over 25 churches and mosques respectively as well as the Cemetery in the area.

Also speaking, a resident of the Area Council, Mrs Fatima Yusuf AKA Madam Kuje described Aduda as “a man of the people.”

She said: “Aduda has done a lot of things for us. He has installed light and water and also trained our children in skills acquisition.”