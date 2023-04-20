Kogi plans inland port to move cargo between northern and southern Nigeria

Kogi has begun talks with Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) for the construction of an inland transit port in Lokoja.

The port will serve as a link between Burutu in Delta and Port Harcourt via Onitsha.

Mr Onogwu Mohammed, media aide to Gov. Yahaya Bello, stated in Lokoja on Thursday that a delegation of the Kogi government already held discussions with CCECC in Abuja preparatory to the execution of the project.

“Government believes that the port will rapidly develop the movement of agricultural produce and solid minerals cargo to and from the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

“It will also scale up relationships between the state and the construction company for huge investments and development of the transport sector in Kogi,’’ he stated.

Mohammed stressed that Gov. Bello’s administration was doing all it could to attract huge investments into Kogi to stimulate rapid growth and development.